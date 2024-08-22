ADVERTISEMENT

Rural Development officers go on mass casual leave

Published - August 22, 2024 10:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association began a mass casual leave for two days on Thursday.

Over 400 members had applied for casual leave on Thursday and Friday to press the government on their 20-point charter of demands. “Our demands have not been met for long even after the government giving us assurance to implement them,” said L. Rajagopalan, president of the association’s Virudhunagar unit.

Routine work in Rural Development department suffered as officials of different cadres from Block Development Officers, engineers, overseers, clerical staff and panchayat secretaries went on leave.

Among the demands are filling up of vacancies, regularisation of jobs of computer assistants for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and project coordinator of Clean India Mission.

