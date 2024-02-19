Rural development officers begin wait-in protest at Virudhunagar Collectorate

February 19, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers’ Association resorted to “wait-in” protest on Virudhunagar Collectorate premises seeking revocation of suspension order of two officials, on Monday.

Around 300 members of the association had availed themselves of casual leave as a mark of the protest against the suspension of the Block Development Officer and Junior Engineer of Narikudi block.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan had ordered suspension of the officials following bursting of underground pipeline of Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water Scheme over which a bus shelter had been constructed.

The protest was led by the association’s Virudhunagar district president L. Rajagopalan.

The association office-bearers said that the payment for the construction work of the bus shelter had not been made.

The BDO and the engineer had asked the contractor to re-locate the pipeline before the work started. But, by then they were transferred and the contractor had carried out the work.

After the pipeline burst, it was set right immediately. The association State secretary N. Pugalenthi said that protest would continue till Tuesday.

