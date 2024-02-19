ADVERTISEMENT

Rural development officers begin wait-in protest at Virudhunagar Collectorate

February 19, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers’ Association staging a wait-in protest at Virudhunagar Collectorate on Monday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers’ Association resorted to “wait-in” protest on Virudhunagar Collectorate premises seeking revocation of suspension order of two officials, on Monday.

Around 300 members of the association had availed themselves of casual leave as a mark of the protest against the suspension of the Block Development Officer and Junior Engineer of Narikudi block.

Collector V.P. Jayaseelan had ordered suspension of the officials following bursting of underground pipeline of Tamirabharani Combined Drinking Water Scheme over which a bus shelter had been constructed.

The protest was led by the association’s Virudhunagar district president L. Rajagopalan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The association office-bearers said that the payment for the construction work of the bus shelter had not been made.

The BDO and the engineer had asked the contractor to re-locate the pipeline before the work started. But, by then they were transferred and the contractor had carried out the work.

After the pipeline burst, it was set right immediately. The association State secretary N. Pugalenthi said that protest would continue till Tuesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US