Rural Development Officers Association takes up signature campaign for restoring pensionary benefits of former leader

They seek restoration of pensionary benefits to their former leader who was suspended in 2019

The Hindu Bureau
October 02, 2022 17:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association on Sunday conducted a signature campaign with blood pressing for the Government to pay regular pension to their former State president M. Subramanian, who was suspended on the day of his retirement.

The association said that Mr. Subramanian, who was the coordinator of Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisation - Government Employees, was suspended in 2019.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam during its election campaign had promised to revoke all "vindictive" action against the Government employees.

However, after several representation to the Government, the present Government has only revoked his suspension order but has not given any pensionary benefits as the disciplinary proceedings were still pending.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"Mr. Subramanian has not got his pensionary benefits for the last three years," said the association State secretary, N. Pugalenthi.

To draw the attention of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, the association has started a signature campaign with blood seeking to restore his pensionary benefits.

The association members would send all the letters signed with blood to the CM and Chief Secretary.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app