Rural development department workers
TIRUNELVELI
Workers of the Department of Rural Development staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.
They said the village panchayat pump operators should be given uniform salary and special timescale, pension and gratuity given. Timescale should be given to sanitary workers working in village panchayats, they said.
In Thoothukudi, the protestors staged demonstration near Chidambara Nagar bus-stop.
