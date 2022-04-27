Rural development department workers

Members of Tami Nadu Panchayat Secretary association staging a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

TIRUNELVELI

Workers of the Department of Rural Development staged a demonstration here on Wednesday.

They said the village panchayat pump operators should be given uniform salary and special timescale, pension and gratuity given. Timescale should be given to sanitary workers working in village panchayats, they said.

In Thoothukudi, the protestors staged demonstration near Chidambara Nagar bus-stop.