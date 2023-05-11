ADVERTISEMENT

Rural development department staff go on mass leave in protest

May 11, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Ramanathapuram union office wears a deserted look on Thursday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Around 400 employees from the Rural Development Department staged a protest by going on a mass casual leave (CL) for a day here on Thursday.

The agitation was held to press the government to implement their eight-point charter of demands which included appointment of an exclusive BDO (Block Development Officer) for the MGNREGA program, to implement the OId Pension Scheme, to form a guideline for the functioning of panchayat secretaries in the panchayats and among others.

The staff had taken casual leave en-masse and as a result, the offices in the district rural development agency, development wing, in all the 11 panchayat union offices in the Ramanathapuram district wore a deserted look.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The agitation would be intensified soon if the government failed to adhere to their demands, which were pending for long time. The DMK had promised during the electioneering that they would fulfil their demands if elected. After two full years in power, they have not shown any interest to look into the “just” demands, they added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US