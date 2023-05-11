HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rural development department staff go on mass leave in protest

May 11, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Ramanathapuram union office wears a deserted look on Thursday.

The Ramanathapuram union office wears a deserted look on Thursday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Around 400 employees from the Rural Development Department staged a protest by going on a mass casual leave (CL) for a day here on Thursday.

The agitation was held to press the government to implement their eight-point charter of demands which included appointment of an exclusive BDO (Block Development Officer) for the MGNREGA program, to implement the OId Pension Scheme, to form a guideline for the functioning of panchayat secretaries in the panchayats and among others.

The staff had taken casual leave en-masse and as a result, the offices in the district rural development agency, development wing, in all the 11 panchayat union offices in the Ramanathapuram district wore a deserted look.

The agitation would be intensified soon if the government failed to adhere to their demands, which were pending for long time. The DMK had promised during the electioneering that they would fulfil their demands if elected. After two full years in power, they have not shown any interest to look into the “just” demands, they added.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.