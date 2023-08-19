Rural Development department employees to go on indefinite strike from Sept. 13

August 19, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - MADURAI

The employees of the Tamil Nadu Rural Development Department have announced an indefinite strike from September 13 at a conference held in Madurai on Friday.

Demanding the State government to implement their genuine demands immediately, the employees said that they had taken the extreme step to go on an indefinite strike only after several rounds of talks and promises had failed.

The 16-charter of demands include immediate filling of vacancies in the department. This had severely impacted the serving employees at multiple levels. In a bid to complete all the government’s schemes announced by the Chief Minister, the employees had worked beyond office hours to get them implemented on time.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, many staff on the field had complained of severe stress and were unable to fulfil their domestic and personal works. Similarly, the conference urged the government to give equal powers to the panchayat secretaries on a par with the officials. The government should also examine the modalities and announce panchayats and panchayat unions based on the population in the State.

The CITU State president A. Soundararajan was the chief guest. Association State general secretary S. Pari and former State president M. Subramanian announced the indefinite strike plan to which the members unanimously approved.

On September 14, they would stage block-level demonstrations and hold agitations in front of district headquarters on September 18 and assemble in front of the Rural Development Directorate in Chennai on September 22 enmasse, they added.

Earlier, State treasurer M. Vijayabaskar welcomed and district president K.R. Chandrasekar proposed a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.