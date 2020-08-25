Rural Development Department employees begin sit-in protest in Virudhunagar

Normal functioning of the offices under the Department of Rural Development across Virudhunagar district came to a grinding halt after its employees began a two-day sit-in protest pressing for a charter of demands, on Tuesday.
Over 400 employees, ranging in rank from Office Assistant to Block Development Officer, are taking part in the protest in the district, as part of a State-wide progamme, said secretary of Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers’ Association, N. Pugalengthi.
Stating that the officials and employees in the Block Development Offices were involved in COVID-19 preventive work, Mr. Pugalenthi said that, of late, the government was imposing a heavy burden on them with work related to various schemes without giving them adequate time for execution. “Our men are already overburdened with COVID-19 work for the last five months,” he said.
Besides, the government had not revoked various penal actions taken on the Rural Development employees for their participation in the State-wide protest called by JACTTO-GEO in January 2019. “The disciplinary proceedings had been initiated in around 10 districts and are yet to be revoked,’ he said.
Stating that a functionary of JACTTO-GEO, M. Subramanian, was suspended in June 2019 for his role in the strike, Mr. Pugalenthi said that despite the Madras High Court ordering the revocation of his suspension order, the State government was not doing it.
“It is now around one month since the judgement was given. Despite having made a representation to the District Collector, the State government has not acted upon it,” he charged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath