Runway expansion of Thoothukudi airport to be completed by December

August 03, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The ongoing expansion of Thoothukudi airport has been accelerated and it will be completed by December, Collector K. Senthil Raj has said.

Addressing the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises conference held here on Thursday, he said the government was doing everything possible to promote Thoothukudi, which was located advantageously after Chennai with sea, air, road and rail connectivity, as the best investment destination. Hence, a loan mela would be held on August 19 in which MSME sector would get a ₹400-crore loan for starting new business ventures or expanding existing units.

Also, the ongoing expansion of the airport had been expedited. After acquiring 600 acres of land for expansion of the airport and extending the runway, it was handed over to Airports Authority of India in 2019 and an additional 106 acres of land would be handed over to AAI within a couple of months as the acquisition had been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Works on the expansion of runway, construction of passenger terminal and night landing facility had been expedited. While the runway project would be completed by December, the passenger terminal would be ready to receive by June next year. “Once the new passenger terminal is inaugurated, the old terminal will be converted into a cargo terminal by AAI,” Dr. Senthil Raj said.

The State government would organise the Global Investors’ Meet in January 7 and 8 and it was keen on identifying the strength of every district in industrial investments. Hence, the conferences were being organised in every district. The objective of the conference was to promote and support the growth of MSME in southern Tamil Nadu and create awareness of the significance of the MSME sector in the growth of economy.

“Since the International Furniture Park and second launch facility of ISRO at Kulasekarapattinam are coming up in Thoothukudi, it will pave way for the growth of hundreds of ancillary units,” he added.

Director, Capacity Building and Public Outreach, ISRO, Sudheer Kumar said civic work on creating the launch pad would start shortly as the Union Government had given the nod. Chief Executive Officer of Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovative Mission Sivarajah Ramanathan also addressed the gathering.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.