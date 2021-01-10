‘Run train between Theni and Chennai’

Southern Railway should run an express train connecting Theni with Chennai from May after completion of the gauge conversion work between Madurai and Theni, said Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan.
After inspecting gauge conversion work at Andipatti and Theni on Friday, Mr. Venkatesan, who is also a Railway Consultative Committee member, said the gauge conversion work between Madurai and Andipatti had been completed and cleared for traffic by Commissioner for Railway Safety. Similarly, the work up to Theni is likely to be completed by April.
“As and when the broad gauge track is available up to Theni, the railways should strive not only to run passenger train services between Madurai and Theni, but also run an express train to connect Theni with Chennai,” he told reporters. He said one of the express trains originating from Madurai could be extended up to Theni.
Mr. Venkatesan said Southern Railway General Manager John Thomas had stated that the work between Theni and Bodi would be completed by September.
