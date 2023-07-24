Rumours of suspected honour killing of youth trigger tension in Thisaiyanvilai

July 24, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - TIRUNELEVELI

Rumours of suspected honour killing of a youth from Arunthathiyar community near Thisaiyanvilai in the district triggered tension for a while on Monday.

Police said K. Muthiah, 19, of Appuvilai Swamidoss Nagar near Thisaiyanvilai left home on Sunday night on his bike, telling his father Kanniappan that he would return home after meeting his friend Karthi. When he failed to return home even after midnight, his family members and relatives started searching for Muthiah, who was found dead in the nearby forest with multiple cut injuries.

The family members alleged that Muthiah was in love with an intermediate caste girl from Ittamozhi and that the girl’s relatives murdered him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thisaiyanvilai police, who suspected that it could be a case of honour killing, sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Superintendent of Police N. Silambarasan and Valliyoor Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Kumar visited the spot.

The police picked up two close relatives of the girl for an inquiry based on the complaint filed by Mr. Kanniappan, and registered a case.

The rumours of suspected honour killing triggered tension in Thisaiyanvilai area in the forenoon on Monday and they were further fuelled by messages shared on social media and by a few news channels.

Meanwhile, the police received information that Muthiah had an intense quarrel with a group of youth from his village at the exhibition under way near Appuvilai. Subsequently, they picked up five more persons, including Karthi, for inquiry. The police questioned Karthi, who had bruises on his legs and body, possibly caused by thorny bushes.

A senior police officer privy to the investigation said Muthiah, who consumed ganja along with a group of men, had gone to the exhibition where the altercation broke out among them.

“We suspect that some of the group members might have murdered Muthiah following the quarrel. The information provided by Karthi during the questioning in the afternoon has also provided us vital clues in identifying the accused,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.