New rules explained to party representatives

The expenditure incurred by star campaigners of political parties will be included in the expenditure of candidates and their allies if they share dais with the star campaigner.

Addressing an all-party meeting, District Returning Officer and Collector R. Kannan said that even if the star campaigner names the candidate during the campaign, the expenses of meeting, lighting, vehicles and food incurred by the star campaigner would be included in the poll expenses of the party /alliance candidate of the respective constituency.

“In previous elections, the expenses of the star campaigners were not accounted in the expenses of the candidates but that of the political party,” he added.

Representatives of some political parties complained that the price and tariff of various goods and services were fixed at a higher rate. They said that the rates were applicable for metropolitan cities like Chennai whereas the rates were very less in Virudhunagar district. The rates were fixed by the Election Commission of India as an average rate of the State.

Only two persons will be allowed to accompany the candidate into the Returning Officer’s chamber for filing nomination.

Two vehicles would be allowed up to 100 metre distance from the office of the Returning Officer.

While no wall writing is allowed in urban areas, in rural areas, the candidates and political parties can use private buildings for graffiti after obtaining permission from owners in writing.

No party flag, symbol and poster is allowed for public display in the election office or the political parties/candidate. Booth slips to be distributed to the voters should not have the name of the candidates, symbols and names of political parties.

Candidates can use https:suvidha.eci.gov.in/login to apply 48 hours in advance for permission seeking time to file nomination, election campaign, public meeting and permission for vehicles and public address system. .

The candidates should not use places of worship for campaign and should not make personal remarks against candidates of other parties. Superintendent of Police, P. Perumal, District Revenue Officer, R Mangalaramasubramanian, Election TAhsildar, Ayyakutti, were present.