Rules for conduct of gram sabha meetings should be followed scrupulously: HC

September 02, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - MADURAI

Disposing of a batch of petitions on the conduct of the gram sabha meetings, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it was the duty of the officers to abide by the rules for the conduct of the gram sabha meetings.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Vijaykumar Gangapurwala and Justice C. Kumarappan observed that every villager was entitled to participate in the meeting and the gram sabha meetings had their own importance.

So as to enable all the villagers to participate in the gram sabha meetings, the procedure required for the conduct of the gram sabha meetings is required to be scrupulously followed by the authorities concerned, the court observed.

The court observed that as per the rules, the gram sabha meeting has to be held in every village panchayat at a public place. The notice of not less than seven clear days is to be issued. It has to be issued by beating of drum, written intimation of the meeting to be displayed by an affixture in the office of the village panchayat and other conspicuous public places.

A copy of the notice and the agenda should be sent to the inspector not less than seven clear days before the date of the meeting. The quorum is also prescribed, the court observed.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions that sought a direction to the authorities concerned to re-conduct gram sabha meetings. The court observed that the authorities were required to adhere to and follow the rules governing the conduct of the gram sabha meetings meticulously.

If the gram sabha meetings were held by violating the rules, they ought to be challenged immediately, then some steps could be undertaken. No purpose would be served now by passing an order after two to four years in respect of the gram sabha meetings already held, the court observed.