Rule of lorries results in chaos on East Marret Street

MADURAI

Congestion on East Marret Street at the junction of Onion Market and Thayir Market is a point of concern for commuters who regularly use the route. With a growing number of heavy motor vehicles using the stretch to deliver goods, commuters and vegetable vendors are caught in a daily tussle.

Senior officials of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) say that the route from Tirumalai Nayak Mahal, a one-way stretch, through Thayir Market, all the way to Nelpettai, is a logistical nightmare. “It is not as if heavy traffic is prevalent only during peak hours. Huge trucks are parked throughout the day on narrow roads, disallowing TNSTC buses to negotiate the stretch with ease,” says an employee.

Buses proceeding to Iyer Bungalow, Narimedu, Income Tax Office, Natham Road and M.G.R. Bus Stand in Mattuthavani have no choice but to manoeuvre through this bottle neck, says State joint secretary of TNSTC Staff Federation S. Sampath.

K. Pechi, a tomato vendor at Thayir Market, says that lorries delivering vegetables and those hauling tonnes of onion and garlic arrive almost throughout the day. “It is common to see at least 100 lorries delivering goods through the day, starting from around 4 a.m. It is chaotic,” she says.

S. Lenin, a lodge owner, says that there has been an exponential rise in the number of heavy vehicles using the East Marret stretch over the last five years. “In 2014, Madurai Corporation said that it would shift both the Onion Market and Thayir Market to Mattuthavani. Earlier, there used to be particular timings for entry of lorries into the city. But now, with lorry booking offices stationing their lorries all along this road, it is difficult for movement of buses and other vehicles,” he says.

But C. Sathiah, president, Madurai Lorry Owners’ Association, says that lorries enter the streets only between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. “There are numerous parcel service offices along the stretch. It is only natural that we complete our deliveries between those four hours. During this period, about 150 to 180 lorries enter the area. We leave as soon as our work is done. On some days, there is a 30-40 minutes delay. That does not mean that we should be fined,” he says. He adds that the recent infestation of small-scale load vehicles is the problem. Since these vehicles are allowed all through the day, it is chaos everywhere.

Apart from lorries, Mr. Lenin says, a stream of vendors on tricycles stationed near Thayir Market are a major cause of congestion as well. He says that unless traffic policemen are stationed to regulate vehicles along this street, nothing will change.

K. Ammaiappan, a functionary of Centre of Indian Trade Unions, says that two-wheelers are also responsible for the bottle neck. “There are many lodges on the street which do not have a dedicated parking space. Many employees and visitors park their two-wheelers here. No form of traffic control helps,” he adds.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Joseph Nixon says that the inflow of vehicles seems high only because it is festival time. “During festival season, it is common to find the roads around the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple crowded. This phenomenon extends to the Veli streets. It will surely ease soon,” he says.

An official from the Engineering department of Madurai Corporation says that though plans were initially made to move the Onion Market to Mattuthavani, it was stalled as vendors and Corporation authorities could not come to an understanding on alternative shop space. “They will be moved but there is no confirmation on when,” he says.

Ends