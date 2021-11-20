Rugby tourney under way

20 November 2021 21:53 IST

MADURAI

A two-day Rugby tournament commenced here at the Race Course Stadium here on Saturday. According to the organisers, 25 teams (both men and women) from different districts are participating in the tourney, which is being held in knock-out and league format.

The Tamil Nadu Rugby Football Union president V.V.R. Raj Satyan, who presided over the 21st annual general body meeting here, said that over the last seven years, the number of youth taking to Rugby had increased manifold. He appealed to the government to encourage the sport in such a manner that more number of aspirants even from remote locations may take to the game.

The teams, which qualified from the knockout and league stage, would compete in the semi-finals and the final event to be held on Sunday. Apart from the office-bearers, national Rugby players, including Venkatesh, Shankar and Noel, who participated, said that the sport was being played in 100 countries across the globe and as many as 24 States in the country.