RTOs conduct joint inspection

MADURAI

Following a HC directive, officials from the Transport Department and the Madurai City Traffic Police here conducted joint vehicular checks at different locations.

The RTO (Madurai North) Selvam and Singarvelu (South) said that riders of vehicles without rear-view mirrors were told to install them immediately. About 300 vehicles were found to have been without the mirror and all the two-wheelers and three-wheeler riders, including a few share autorickshaw drivers, were given the last warning.

During the drive, the traffic police also impounded two auto rickshaws for not possessing valid documents. The checks were conducted simultaneously by the teams at Palanganatham, Goripalayam and Mattuthavani, they added.