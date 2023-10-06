ADVERTISEMENT

RTI activists seek dismissal of panchayat secretary

October 06, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - VIRUDHUNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

A group of RTI activists on Friday demanded that the secretary of Pillaiyarkulam panchayat in Virudhunagar district, Thangapandian, who kicked a farmer, Ammaiyappan, during the grama sabha meeting held on October 2, be dismissed from service and booked under the Goondas Act.

RTI activist and founder of Makkal Vizhipunarvu Arakattali K. Hakkim said Thangapandian had worked most part of his career in Pillaiyarkulam panchayat and was accused of indulging in several irregularities in the past. However, no action had been taken against him.

All the bills and the vouchers issued by him should be scrutinised. The farmer who was attacked by him should be given a gun licence for his safety, he said.

Only after the intervention of the activists, the injured farmer was admitted to Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital on Friday, he added.

