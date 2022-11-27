RTI activist suggests T.N. govt. to amend G.O. on giving special funds to Adi Dravidar schools

November 27, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu government should amend the G.O. issued in 2016 in such a way that every year one Adi Dravidar/Tribal School in each district benefits from the financial assistance of ₹ 5 lakh each, said activist S Karthik here on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that he had recently obtained certain information from the Adi Dravidar Department under the RTI Act in which he had sought queries on the number of schools benefitted from the government assistance.

The G.O, he said, was issued in 2016 which states that one Adi Dravidar School in Tamil Nadu will be provided with ₹5 lakh each every year. The objective of the order was to recognise the best school chosen to use the funds for enhancing the skills of the students, to improve the pass percentage, to keep the campus clean including sanitation among others.

According to the information revealed in the RTI, Mr Karthik said that there are 1,431 Adi Dravidar/Tribal schools in Tamil Nadu. So far, in the last five years, five schools - one each from Sivaganga, Tirunelveli, Vellore, Pudukottai and Tiruchi — have benefitted.

Not a single school from western Tamil Nadu (Coimbatore region) including Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode and Salem have so far benefitted from the G.O., he pointed out.

In Tamil Nadu, there are 38 districts as on date. As per the G.O., one Adi Dravidar School (chosen as the best) from one district would get ₹five lakh each but so far, only five districts have benefited. If the G.O. is amended in such a way, then every year one school from each district may benefit from the fund of ₹5 lakh.

At a time, when there were reports of funds being returned to the government for not be utilised in the financial year in the Adi-Dravidar Welfare Department, an amendment to the existing G.O., by the present DMK government may benefit 38 schools (38 districts) every year in Tamil Nadu from the present one school every year, Mr Karthik said and hoped the government would act in the larger interest of the downtrodden society.

A school principal working in an Adi Dravida School from Sivaganga district hailed the G.O. and said that the ₹5 lakh fund for one best school in each of the 38 district in the State would benefit the institutions and help them compete with the best private schools. A healthy competition would also motivate the students to improve their skills.

Assuming that the government acts immediately, a sum of ₹five lakh per school per year comes to ₹1.90 crore annually and wished the Chief Minister M K Stalin orders for an amendment to the G.O., he added.