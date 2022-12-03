RTI Act helps fight against corruption, says RTI activist

December 03, 2022 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Right To Information Act (2005) helps to break and bridge the gap between the government and its people. It ensures transparency in this democratic country by letting its people be aware of what and how the country functions. Importantly, it is a tool to fight against corruption, said K. Hakkim, a Madurai-based RTI activist on Saturday.

He was speaking at a workshop held in the city on the RTI Act, which saw a good number of participation by people from Madurai, Tiruchi, Theni, and Tirunelveli among others.

Mr. Hakkim urged citizens to be aware of the provisions of the RTI Act, at least 16 out of the total 32.

“Not many know that as per Section 2(j) of RTI Act, a citizen simply has the power to inspect documents, records, take notes, obtain digitised information of any public authority, especially at government departments,” he added.

He elaborated on how one can seek information on the many welfare schemes of the government through the Section 6(1) of the RTI Act.

Speaking on filing of petitions, Mr. Hakkim said that RTI petitioners can go for a first appeal before a first appellate officer if they do not receive a reply within 30 days.

“If the application is not responded to properly within 90 days after the first appeal, the person seeking information may approach the Central or State-level Information Commissions,” he noted.

During the workshop, he cited various examples of how information obtained through RTI Act has helped unearth maladministration.

He also cited how people when armed with RTI Act help keep a check on officers to refrain from malpractice. “The officials who deny or delay in giving a reply to the petitioners would be slapped fines or issued memos,” noted Mr. Hakkim.