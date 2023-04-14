ADVERTISEMENT

RSS should be held responsible for any untoward incidents during the processions: CPI (M)

April 14, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

CPI(M) State Secretary K. Balakrishnan. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Tamil Nadu Government should provide adequate security for the RSS processions to be held across the State on Sunday and the organisation should be held responsible if any untoward incidents occurred, said Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary, K. Balakrishnan.

After garlanding the statue of B.R. Ambedkar and flagging off a procession by Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi in Rajapalayam on Friday, he told journalists that the RSS has got permission from the Supreme Court to take out processions in the State. The CPI (M) did not approve of “communal organisations” getting permission for such procession citing the democratic rights under Constitution.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that the sanatana forces would always follow double standard in their words and deeds. “Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has wished in Tamil for the Tamil New Year. However, still Tamil has not become an official language,” he said. The Centre which upholds Tamil in stages support only Hindi and Sanskrit for all practical purposes.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that the Tamil Nadu Government should intensify its action against prevention of atrocities against the oppressed classes. Still, the Dalits were being denied entry into temples managed by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, he added.

Mr. Balakrishnan said that Ambedkar believed that caste system which was hindering equality due to varunashram should be abolished for the development of the country. The party would hold SC/ST livelihood conference at Villupuram on May 16.

Party district secretary K. Arjunan was present.

