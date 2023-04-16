ADVERTISEMENT

RSS route marches go off peacefully in Madurai, Srivilliputtur

April 16, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh cadre take out a procession at Vandiyur in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ASHOK R

Route march of Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) went off peacefully in Madurai on Sunday. Around 500 volunteers took out the march from Vandiyur to Anna Nagar.

Huge posse of police were posted through out the route as a precautionary measure.

The volunteers, sporting white shirts, kakhi pants and black caps, started the march at around 4.30 p.m. and reached the meeting venue at around 5 p.m.

After a demonstration of shaka by a section of volunteers, Swami Kamalathmananda of Ramakrishna Mutt, offered felicitation.

Speaking on the occasion, RSS leader Suresh, said that the organisation aimed at uniting the Hindus to lay a foundation for a stronger India.

He appealed to them to focus on maintaining communal harmony among the Hindus, to uphold the joint family culture to guide the younger generation and to preserve the environment by planting trees and avoid single use plastic.

Mr. Suresh also said that RSS was not behind the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Besides, B.R. Ambedkar was appreciative of the social harmony the RSS maintained among its volunteers irrespective of the caste differences.

Similar, route march was taken out in Srivilliputtur. Over 400 volunteers participated in the march that started from TNSTC depot to North Car Street.

