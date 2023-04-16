RSS rally taken out in southern districts; ends on a peaceful note

April 16, 2023 10:51 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Celebrating Vijayadasami, 75th Independence and Gandhi Jayanthi, the kar sevaks affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS) took out a march past across many parts of the southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

In Thoothukudi, the march was flagged off by industrialist S. Dinakaran in the presence of RSS south zone coordinator N. Srinivasan, district president R. Seetharaman, secretary Chandrasekaran and coordinator Raja Gandhi.

The march past, which commenced at Kamarajar College on Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur Road, passed through Muniasamipuram Main Road, Bryant Nagar, Chidambara Nagar, VVD Junction and ended near the bus terminus.

Veeravanallur Sri Kulasekara Ramanuja Mutt Sri Sri Sri Rama Aprameya Ramanuja Jeeyar Swami gave his blessings.

In Srivaikuntam, the rally started from Kallapiran Temple and passed through VOC Kalai Arangam. At the beginning of the procession, women gave kumkum and flowers to the rallyists.

Many police personnel led by DIG of Police (Ramanathapuram Range) Durai, Thoothukudi SP L. Balaji Saravanan made elaborate security arrangements. The police said that there were no untoward incidents and that the rally ended on a peaceful note.

In Tirunelveli, the march past was conducted in Ambasamudram. The RSS volunteers began from the temple and ended the rally near Rani School.

In neighbouring Tenkasi district, the RSS cadres took out the march led by Ramesh Babu. It passed through Rajapalayam Road, Tiruvalluvar Nagar, Tiruvallur Salai, Thiruvengadam Salai, Madha Koil Street and Vadakku Radha Veedhi.

In Kanniyakumari district, the RSS cadres took out rally in which large number of cadres participated.

As per the Supreme Court directive, the State government had accorded protection for the march in 45 different locations across the State with police protection. A number of guidelines and conditions were laid out by the police with the objective of maintenance of law and order.