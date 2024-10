About 600 Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members wearing uniform took out route march in Madurai on Sunday in view of Vijayadasami celebrations.

The route march went off smoothly with police bandobust provided at every location, said police sources. The route march was followed by a public meeting.

The RSS cadre began the march from 120 Feet Road at K. Pudur went for about 2.5kms.

