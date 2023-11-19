ADVERTISEMENT

RSS conducts rally for Vijayadasami celebration

November 19, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

Around 500 members of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), as part of a State-wide exercise, took out a 2.5 km rally in Madurai on Sunday evening. The rally, which was organised as part of the Vijayadasami celebration, started from Tirumangalam and ended at Tirupparankundram Thiruvalluvar statue where a public meeting where various works undertaken by the organisation were listed out. The procession was headed by Anand Ragunathan, south Indian States executive committee member and B. Mangala Murugan, RSS president, Madurai.  Around 200 police personnel were deployed during the rally. 

