RSS cadre take out route march in Palani

April 16, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - PALANI

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday took out a route march in Palani to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna B.R. Ambedkar and Vijayadasami.

It was one of the 45 places where route marches were held by the RSS across the State.

Over 500 uniform-clad RSS cadre participated in the route march that began at 4 p.m. near Sri Padha Vinayagar Temple at Advivaram, and passed via Thiru Avinankudi Temple, Thevar statue, Mayil roundabout, Vel roundabout, Gandhi Market, North and West car streets and concluded near Periyanayagi Amman temple.

They marched to the beat of the band and women showered flowers on them. BJP State general secretary R. Srinivasan, BJP Dindigul district presidents G. Dhanabalan (east), Kanakaraj (west) and others were present. A public meeting was held after the march, which ended peacefully around 7 p.m.

Over 450 police personnel were deployed by Dindigul district police throughout the stretch to ensure smooth conduct of the march.

In neighbouring Chinnamanur in Theni district, the RSS cadre took out the march past from the office of the Municipal Commissioner’s office in Bodi. After passing through Arch, Main Road, Theradi, Agraharam, they reached GH Road. Vedapuri Ashram Purnananda Sidhbhavananda Swamigal addressed the gathering.

Theni SP Praveen Umesh Dongre and his team supervised the bandobust arrangements.

In Sivaganga district, Singampunari, the RSS cadre took out the march from Karaikudi Salai and went through Koothadi Amman Temple Road, New Colony and reached Seerani Arangam, where coordinator Raja Muruganandam addressed the cadre on the need for social harmony. RSS district president Nachiappan and other functionaries participated. The police had made elaborate security arrangements.

Similarly, a route march was taken out in Srivilliputtur. Over 400 volunteers participated in the march that started from TNSTC depot to North Car Street.