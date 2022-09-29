Rs. 74.03 crore released for farmers

Thoothukudi

The State government has released a compensation of Rs.74.03 crore to farmers of Thoothukudi district for rabi season 2020-21 under Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme.

Joint Director of Agriculture S.I. Mohideen said this at the monthly grievance meet, chaired by Collector K. Senthil Raj here on Thursday. He said that Rs. 105.67 crore of compensation for maize and black gram, under rabi crop 2020-21, has been distributed to farmers.

A compensation of Rs. 53.99 crore for crops like green gram, cumbu, cholam, gingelly, groundnut, sunflower, cotton, paddy-3 crop and Rs. 20.04 crore for chilli have been released.

The insurance company transferred the amount to the banks on Wednesday. Efforts to deposit the compensation in the bank accounts of farmers has begun, he said.

When many farmers complained about the practical difficulties in getting adangal certificates, District Revenue Officer Kannabiran said that the e-adangal system would be introduced in the district at the earliest. The entire process of issuing e-adangal certificate would be done online. After the farmers provide details of the crop, the Village Administrative Officer would upload the details of crop cultivated by the farmers which could be verified by zonal deputy tahsildar, Tahsildar and Revenue Divisional Officer.

Replying to a farmer, the Collector instructed the officials from the Departments of Agriculture, Horticulture, Agricultural Engineering and Agriculture Extension Centres to put up boards mentioning the timings when farmers could meet officials. It would help farmers meet the officials without any hassle and air grievances.

Personal Assistant (Agriculture) to Collector Nachiyarammal, RDOs Sivasubramanian, Buhari, Mahalaxmi and Joint Director of Cooperatives Muthukumaraswamy were present.