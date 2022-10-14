Rs 56.40 lakh worth gold seized at Madurai airport 

Air Intelligence Unit of the Department of Customs on Thursday seized Rs. 56.40 lakh worth gold smuggled by a passenger at Madurai Airport.

According to a statement issued by the Department, the officials intercepted a male passenger who arrived at the airport from Dubai. During a search, the officials recovered four irregular hollow cylindrical shaped 24 carat gold pieces weighing 1.097 kg concealed in the handlebars of the passenger’s two trolley bags.

The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is under progress.