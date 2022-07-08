Rs. 17 lakh stolen from DMK contractor’s car

Unidentified persons have stolen Rs. 17 lakh from a car parked in front of a private sector bank near the District Police Office in Palayamkottai on Friday.

Police said S. Paramasiva Ayyappan, a contractor from Palayamkottai, who was in the AIADMK, MDMK and is now in the DMK, had been executing several government projects in various districts, including Tirunelveli. When he had sent his car driver Durai to withdraw cash from three different banks on Friday, he withdrew Rs. 10 lakh from Indian Overseas Bank, KTC Nagar and Rs. 7 lakh from Karur Vysya Bank near Palayamkottai bus-stand.

As Mr. Durai parked the vehicle with the cash in front the Tamilnad Mercantile Bank near District Police Office and went inside the bank for drawing another Rs. 10 lakh, unidentified persons broke the left front windscreen and stole the Rs. 17 lakh in the car. When Mr. Durai came out of the bank, he saw the windscreen broken and the money stolen.

Following alert from the car driver, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli East V.R. Srinivasan and the police came to the spot and collected CCTV footages from the cameras installed in all the three banks to identify the culprits following the car to orchestrate their plan.

The Palayamkottai police have registered a case.