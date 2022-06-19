‘Rs 1685.76-cr. Mullaperiyar drinking water project is on schedule’

2,80 lakh additional tap connections will be provided: Municipal Administration Director

Municipal Administration Director P. Ponniah inspecting the works under way at Lower Camp on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Work on the Rs 1685.76 crore drinking water project for Madurai residents from Mullaperiyar river under the AMRUT scheme is going on as per schedule, said Municipal Administration Director P. Ponniah here on Sunday.

Speaking to The Hindu, after carrying out an inspection on the stretch with Madurai Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kehlon and other officials from the engineering department, he said that as per the 2011 Census, Madurai city had 14.70 lakh population.

With 100 wards, the city was expanding and keeping this in mind, the government had proposed to enhance the drinking water distribution network considering the future needs of the city.

Currently, from the Vaigai dam, 115 mld (million litres per day) was being drawn, from the Vaigai river 47 mld and from the Cauvery integrated drinking water project 30 mld was being drawn totalling 192 mld. The civic authorities distributed 100 litres of water per person across the wards.

In future, it had been proposed to enhance the supply to 135 mld and to achieve this goal, the source had to be expanded in such a way as the requirement would rise up to 317 mld.

Thus, from the Lower Camp in Mullaperiyar, an additional 125 mld would be drawn.

As per the plan, the untreated water from Lower Camp would be brought through steel pipes to Pannaipatti covering 96 kms where after treatment, it would be distributed to Madurai city, which is 54 kms distance.

To bring the water, the technocrats had proposed construction of a check dam at the Lower Camp, 38 over head tanks and pipeline for 1,668 kms in total.

In Madurai city’s 100 wards, 2,80 lakh additional tap connections would be provided, Mr Ponniah said and added that he had urged the engineers to expedite the works.

The officials inspected the laying of steel pipes at Subbulapuram. City Engineer Lakshmanan, Executive Engineer (drinking water) Bagyalakshmi and others accompanied them.

Later, Mr Ponniah inspected the Subramaniapuram market, which was functioning on the road side causing hindrance to free flow of vehicular movement. He also visited the ‘ ‘Thayir Market’ in the city and sanctioned funds for repair works, a press release said.