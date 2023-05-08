RPO directed to consider woman’s passport application

May 08, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the Regional Passport Officer in Madurai to consider the passport application of a woman.

A false complaint had been lodged against her due to a family dispute, she had said in her petition. The woman, from Madurai, has stated that her passport would expire in October. She had applied for renewal of her passport in March. However, the Regional Passport Officer had sent her a communication stating that an adverse police verification report - that she was involved in a case - was received. The authorities sought an explanation from her in 30 days.

The petitioner said that she sent a reply in April to the authorities stating that due to a family dispute, a false complaint was lodged against her and based on the complaint, the case had been registered against her. However, despite the explanation given by her, the passport application had not been considered. Therefore, she filed the present petition, she said.

Justice M. Dhandapani observed that it is a settled position of law that mere pendency of FIR is not a bar for the authority to issue a passport. Therefore, the Regional Passport Officer is directed to consider her passport application and take an appropriate decision on it in accordance with law within four weeks, the court directed and disposed of the petition.