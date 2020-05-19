Madurai19 May 2020 21:48 IST
RPF constable killed in accident
Updated: 19 May 2020 21:48 IST
Madurai
A Railway Police Force constable working in Madurai was killed when a speeding car hit the motorbike on which he was riding near Andipatti pass under Usilampatti Taluk police station limits on Tuesday.
The police said that C. Maheswaran, 35 of Meyyanampatti, sustained grievous injuries and brought dead to Government Rajaji Hospital.
