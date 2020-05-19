Madurai

RPF constable killed in accident

Special Correspondent 19 May 2020
Updated: 19 May 2020 21:48 IST

Madurai

A Railway Police Force constable working in Madurai was killed when a speeding car hit the motorbike on which he was riding near Andipatti pass under Usilampatti Taluk police station limits on Tuesday.

The police said that C. Maheswaran, 35 of Meyyanampatti, sustained grievous injuries and brought dead to Government Rajaji Hospital.

