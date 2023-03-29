ADVERTISEMENT

History-sheeter slashes hands at hospital

March 29, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A history-sheeter, who had been lodged in Peroorani prison in the district, slashed his hands with sharp metal scrap when he was brought to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for treatment on Wednesday.

Police said the history-sheeter B. Aathiparaman alias Parameswaran, 29, of Karimedu in Madurai was arrested by Jaihindpuram police and lodged in the Madurai Central Prison. Following a clash among the prisoners, Aathiparaman was shifted to Peroorani prison in Thoothukudi district on February 11 last.

As he complained of pain in leg, Aathiparaman was brought to the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital on Wednesday in a police vehicle for treatment. Even as he was being escorted to the hospital from the police vehicle, the history-sheeter, who had kept a piece of sharp metal scrap, slashed his hands and raised slogans that he was being harassed in the prison. He was immediately admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Police said Aathiparaman had made similar attempt even as he had been lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

CONNECT WITH US