Rowdy element murdered in Palayamkottai

A construction worker, who is an accused in a few criminal cases, including a murder case, was hacked to death in Palayamkottai on Monday.

Police said the construction worker Deepak Raj, 28, of Vagaikulam near Moontradaippu in the district had gone to a restaurant near KTC Nagar flyover on Monday.

Even as he was about to move towards the restaurant situated on a busy area after parking his vehicle, an armed gang intercepted and hacked him to death on the spot.

During investigation, police said Deepak Raj was an associate of rowdy Muthu Mano, who was beaten to death in the Palayamkottai Central Prison. Hence, the police suspect that the murder of Deepak Raj is a case of retaliation.

Palayamkottai police have registered a case.

In another incident, a lorry driver was stabbed to death at Maranthai under Alangulam police station limits.

Police said lorry driver R. Petchikutti, 23, of Maranthai and his friends, who were standing at a public place in the village, were speaking noisily on Sunday.

When Shanmugaiah of the same village asked them not to disturb others, Petchikutti and his friends mocked at him and verbally abused Shanmugaiah.

As Shanmugaiah shared his unpleasant experience with his family members, his son Suresh Kannan went to the spot and told Petchikutti and others not to abuse his father.

On seeing his son being thrashed by Petchikutti and his friends, Shanmugaiah tried to save him from being beaten up. However, he was also assaulted and both the victims were admitted to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

Agitated over this, Shanmugaiah’s relatives went to Petchikutty’s house on Maranthai North Street on Sunday night which triggered a heated argument between both sides. In the melee, Petchikutti was stabbed to death on the spot. Alangulam police have registered a case.