Row over office space triggers unrest

A group of personnel attached to the office of the Joint Director (Rural Health Services) here laid a siege in front of the office of the Dean at the Government Hospital campus on Friday.

According to the members, the JD’s office has been functioning on the GH campus since 1948.

With the State government having sanctioned a new medical college hospital for Dindigul, which is coming up at Odukkam, officials from the National Health Mission, New Delhi, had come here on a two-day inspection.

The staff at the Dean’s office had requested the JD office staff to give their office premises to them as they had the inspection. However, even after the inspection was completed, the Dean continued to remain in the office and refused to vacate, the JD office members claimed.

Recently, JD Health Services Sivakumar had retired and in his place, the government had posted Poongothai. Similarly, Dr Vijayakumar was also posted recently as the Dean, the officials said.

However, when contacted, the Dean said that they had been instructed to occupy the office of the JD through a correspondence issued as early as in February and the JD office has been shifted to Palani.

When contacted, a senior official in the Directorate of Medical and Rural Health Services Chennai said that the letter clearly stated the JD office to handover the premises to the Dean in the respective GHs following the medical college hospital coming up. “We have already explained the issue to our staff in the JD office in Dindigul GH. It will be sorted out soon,” the official maintained.