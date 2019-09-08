Row over appointment to CWC ends

MADURAI

The State has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that B. Pandiaraja, a member of District Vigilance and Monitoring Committee, has been recommended for appointment as social worker member of Madurai District Child Welfare Committee.

As a court order to consider the representation made by Mr. Pandiaraja was not followed, he filed a contempt petition before the High Court. Following the submission of the State, Justice G.R. Swaminathan closed the contempt petition.

In his petition, Mr. Pandiaraja had said that though he was selected in 2015 as one of the 15 eligible persons for appointment, his candidature was not considered.