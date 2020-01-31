Row escalates between private school, teachers

MADURAI

A row between the teachers and the administration of the Indira Gandhi Memorial Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Tirunagar here escalated on Friday when the administration resumed classes after four days of indefinite leave.

Teachers protesting against their salaries being deferred for the third month now took a leave of absence and met Collector T. G. Vinay to relay their grievances.

Teachers had not been paid their November, December or January dues. The administration also stopped contributing to their provident fund accounts five months ago, they said.

“A total of 1,433 students between kindergarten and Class 12 are taught by 65 teachers. The school administration complained to the Tirunagar police who registered a Community Service Register (CSR) against 48 teachers. It is distressing us and our families but we have no choice but to fight since some of us are the sole breadwinners for our households,” said a teacher who did not wish to be named.

On Friday morning, school reopened but teachers were not present. Parents who arrived to drop the students began protesting against the school administration and the District School Education department for running a school without teachers. Police personnel from Tirunagar had to intervene to stop protesting parents.

“How will our children prepare for their exams and go about their daily learning? We are paying a sizeable amount of money as fees and the administration decides according to its whims and fancies about when the school will be run. This is highly inappropriate,” said S. K. Siddiq, a parent.

B. Senthil, a parent, said that it was incorrect of the administration to involve parents and students in the problem between the teachers and the administration.

District Chief Educational Officer R. Swaminathan interrupted the protests and said that the administration will soon resolve the matter after holding a discussion. He deployed 44 block resource teacher educators and teachers from nearby classes to educate students, particularly those between classes 10 and 12, as practical exams are nearing.

Later, the secretary of the school G. Mohan, on the notice board, said that the salary for the months of December and January will be settled for teaching and non-teaching staff immediately along with PF arrears.

“No punitive action will be taken against any staff of this school, including pending disciplinary action,” he said in a statement.

Mr. Vinay held a discussion with the teachers on the matter as they said that they would not return to work unless the CSR was quashed against them.

The Collector said that he had already asked the school education department to intervene into the matter. “I have heard all the grievances of the teachers and have directed the administration to pay the necessary dues,” he said.

The teachers said that they were expecting a written statement from the administration on their job security and the clearance of dues.