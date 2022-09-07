Rousing reception for CM

THOOTHUKUDI

A rousing reception was accorded to the Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at the airport here on Wednesday.

He arrived here on a three-day tour of southern districts by a scheduled flight from Chennai. Senior ministers KKSSR Ramachandran, Thangam Thennarasu, K N Nehru and senior party leader and MP T R Baalu accompanied him.

The party cadre and public lined up on both sides of the road. Accepting their greetings and wishes, he alighted from his car and and received shawls and books from the functionaries.

As he was about to get away from the airport, he spotted a woman in a corner of the crowd with a petition. He directed the vehicle to go back. He got down from his vehicle once again and enquired the differently abled woman.

The Collector K Senthil Raj revealed that the woman identified as Mallika, 38, wife of Manikandan of Vagaikulam in Thoothukudi district, had sought a job. She had lost her husband in a road accident a decade ago. She found the going tough with twin male children aged 15 years. She was selling milk sachets in her locality but her earning was not sufficient for her. So, she had sought government assistance and a job.

The CM assured her of all possible assistance by the district administration, the woman told reporters later.

DMK party functionaries led by ministers Geetha Jeevan, Anitha Radhakrishnan, Mano Thangaraj, MLAs, Mayor Jagan from Thoothukudi and Saravanan from Tirunelveli Corporation, senior officials, ADGP (law and order) Thamaraikannan, Inspector General of Police (south zone) Asra Garg, Thoothukudi SP Balaji Saravanan, among others, were present.

The CM, who will inaugurate the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ led by AICC former president Rahul Gandhi in Kanniyakumari district on Wednesday evening, was expected to tour Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar and Madurai in the next two days to participate in public and private functions, party functionaries here said.