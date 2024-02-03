Roundabout near Gandhi museum serves no purpose in regulating traffic

February 03, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The roundabout at the intersecting road near Gandhi memorial museum in Madurai has not served its purpose of regulating traffic since its installation, motorists say.

Owing to the absence of signboards to instruct commuters, bikers and cars randomly take a crisscross path leading to chaos.

Due to the presence of some of the important landmarks like Gandhi Memorial Museum, Rajaji Children’s Park, Madurai Union Club, Tamukkam Grounds and Murugan Temple, the road witnesses hundreds of vehicles every hour.

Vehicles moving in that road through that intersection had to confront vehicles speeding in the wrong direction, particularly during the peak hours of the day.

M. Pandi, a security staff of the Gandhi Memorial Museum, said, “Traffic in this area would be regulated only during the presence of any traffic personnel, otherwise, the commuters never care about the roundabout.”

As there were no proper regulations that people follow to cross the roundabout, a person new to the road would wonder which way to take and would end up taking the wrong path, he added.

“Due to parked vehicles on the road outside the eateries located in the place and the unregulated vehicular movement, vehicles often get stranded on the road every few minutes,” said a passerby.

A traffic police official said, “Just by seeing the roundabout people should know that they must go around it to cross the road. People who flout the rules should purposefully do it to avoid the traffic.”

If a signboard would alert people about the roundabout, we would plan to place one at the area, he added.