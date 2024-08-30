Round-the-clock water supply in six wards of Thoothukudi soon

The Corporation is about to complete the trial run of the round-the-clock drinking water supply to residents of six wards as the urban civic body is to introduce this scheme on a pilot basis in these wards, Mayor Jegan Periyasamy has informed.

Chairing the Corporation council meeting here on Friday, Mr. Jegan said the Corporation had taken a range of measures to augment drinking water supplied from the pumping stations near the Tamirabharani river. Hence, residents of these six wards would get drinking water round-the-clock and new meters would be fitted in their drinking water connections to assess the quantum of consumption. Fixed drinking water tax would be collected from the residents in other wards, he said.

When the councillors raised the stray dog menace in the town, Mr. Jegan said the Corporation would soon introduce tagging system for pet dogs to identify their owners if they were allowed to wander around. “If the owner allows his pet dog to move around along the streets and if the canines trouble the public, he will be taken to task while the stray dogs will be caught for animal birth control,” he said.

While some of the councillors wanted the health inspectors of the Corporation to conduct surprise checks in eateries, a few others wanted shifting of the fish market functioning near Chidambara Nagar bus stop. “Since these fish shops lead to unhygienic conditions at the bus stop, the shops should be shifted to a designated spot,” they said.

Mr. Jegan said the Corporation was taking steps to mark boundaries for each shop where they should ensure cleanliness. “If not, the shops will be shifted to some other place,” he said.

The Mayor said the Corporation was taking steps to lay motorable roads by avoiding digging of the roads for any purpose over the next five years. Drainage channels would be constructed along all the roads to avoid water stagnation. The roads dug due to unavoidable circumstances should be filled up immediately with concrete.

Mr. Jegan also claimed that the zone-level grievance redress meetings being organised by the Corporation had yielded good results.

