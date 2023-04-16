ADVERTISEMENT

Round-the-clock police patrol introduced on the elevated corridor on New Natham Road

April 16, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Police patrolling will ensure safety of road users and prevent racing by bikers on the elevated corridor on New Natham Road in Madurai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

With complaints of bike racing and celebrations like cake cutting in the middle of the carriageway of the elevated corridor on the New Natham Road, Madurai City Police have introduced a round-the-clock patrolling on the bridge.

A team of traffic police personnel, led by a Sub-Inspector of Police, would take up the four-wheel patrolling, said Commissioner of Police K. S. Narenthiran Nayar.

Ever since the elevated corridor was opened on April 8, there have been complaints of bike racing by youths, who were also riding on the wrong lane posing danger to the other road users.

Besides, several enthusiastic motorists were stopping their vehicles in the middle of the bridge to take photographs and selfies.

The patrol vehicle would help in regulating the traffic and would also ensure safety for the road users.

The police have warned road users from stopping their vehicles on the bridge, taking selfies and taking up adventurous rides. Similarly, they have been asked to desist from sitting on the parapet walls of the bridge.

The Commissioner has warned that stringent action would be taken against those violating road safety rules.

