HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Round-the-clock police patrol introduced on the elevated corridor on New Natham Road

April 16, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Police patrolling will ensure safety of road users and prevent racing by bikers on the elevated corridor on New Natham Road in Madurai.

Police patrolling will ensure safety of road users and prevent racing by bikers on the elevated corridor on New Natham Road in Madurai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

With complaints of bike racing and celebrations like cake cutting in the middle of the carriageway of the elevated corridor on the New Natham Road, Madurai City Police have introduced a round-the-clock patrolling on the bridge.

A team of traffic police personnel, led by a Sub-Inspector of Police, would take up the four-wheel patrolling, said Commissioner of Police K. S. Narenthiran Nayar.

Ever since the elevated corridor was opened on April 8, there have been complaints of bike racing by youths, who were also riding on the wrong lane posing danger to the other road users.

Besides, several enthusiastic motorists were stopping their vehicles in the middle of the bridge to take photographs and selfies.

The patrol vehicle would help in regulating the traffic and would also ensure safety for the road users.

The police have warned road users from stopping their vehicles on the bridge, taking selfies and taking up adventurous rides. Similarly, they have been asked to desist from sitting on the parapet walls of the bridge.

The Commissioner has warned that stringent action would be taken against those violating road safety rules.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.