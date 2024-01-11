GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rough sea stalls fishing operations in Thoothukudi

January 11, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Mechanised fishing boats anchored at Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Thursday.

Mechanised fishing boats anchored at Thoothukudi fishing harbour on Thursday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Inclement weather conditions and rough sea stalled fishing operations in the district on Thursday.

 Following rough sea due to inclement weather, only 21 of the 260 mechanised boats operating from the Thoothukudi Fishing Harbour went for fishing on Wednesday. Even as a few more boats were getting ready for venturing into the sea for fishing on Thursday, the Department of Fisheries, based on weather reports from Indian Meteorological Department, asked the fishermen to abstain from fishing on Thursday also.

 “Since heavy winds up to 55 km speed may lash the deep sea, the fishermen should not venture into the sea for fishing on Thursday,” the fisheries department officials said.

 Subsequently, all mechanised boats and country boats in the district were anchored on Thursday.

