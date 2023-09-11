ADVERTISEMENT

Rough sea stalls fishing operations; 245 boats anchored at Thoothukudi harbour

September 11, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Mechanized fishing boats anchored at Thoothukudi Fishing harbour on Monday due to heavy winds. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The mechanized boats operating from the fishing harbour here did not venture into sea on Monday due to rough weather conditions triggered by gutsy wind.

Due to the sweltering heat, the district is witnessing isolated drizzle in some parts in the past few days. However, the heat returned on Monday morning.

At the same time, strong wind started lashing the sea to make the sea rough from Sunday night as predicted by the weather station. With the wind velocity crossing 55 Km per hour, the giant waves started hitting the shores. Hence, the fishermen were advised against venturing into the sea.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, all 245 mechanized boats operating from the fishing harbour did not venture into the sea.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US