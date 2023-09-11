HamberMenu
Rough sea stalls fishing operations; 245 boats anchored at Thoothukudi harbour

September 11, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Mechanized fishing boats anchored at Thoothukudi Fishing harbour on Monday due to heavy winds.

Mechanized fishing boats anchored at Thoothukudi Fishing harbour on Monday due to heavy winds. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The mechanized boats operating from the fishing harbour here did not venture into sea on Monday due to rough weather conditions triggered by gutsy wind.

Due to the sweltering heat, the district is witnessing isolated drizzle in some parts in the past few days. However, the heat returned on Monday morning.

At the same time, strong wind started lashing the sea to make the sea rough from Sunday night as predicted by the weather station. With the wind velocity crossing 55 Km per hour, the giant waves started hitting the shores. Hence, the fishermen were advised against venturing into the sea.

Consequently, all 245 mechanized boats operating from the fishing harbour did not venture into the sea.

