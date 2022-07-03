Rough sea in Kanniyakumari and Rameswaram

Gutsy winds brought in pebbles and sand that lie scattered on Dhanushkodi - Arichalmunai road. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

July 03, 2022 21:27 IST

With the sea turning rough, water entered houses in fishermen villages of Azhikkal and Erayumanthurai in Kanniyakumari district affecting a total of 60 families here on Sunday.

The groynes erected to prevent erosion along the coastline in the fishing village of Erayumanthurai were damaged and parts of it was washed away while water entered houses built along the shore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

MLA Rajesh Kumar inspected the camp in a government school where 60 families have been accommodated. He also made arrangements to ensure essential commodities were provided to the affected families.

Further, he instructed the officials concerned to take steps to reconstruct the damaged groynes at the earliest as many houses in the area are situated in danger zones.

RAMANATHAPURAM

Owing to the rough sea at midnight, small pebbles and sand were washed ashore on the national highway running along Arichalmunai in Dhanushkodi causing major inconvenience to commuters.

The rocks and sand, brought by raging waves, covered the road for about a kilometer on Arichalmunai National Highway. Following this, the fishermen of the area have parked their boats at a safer place.

The fishermen remarked that this is the first time they have witnessed such rocks being washed ashore upto to the roads due to rough seas.