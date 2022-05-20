Rotary District Governor elected

Prof. R. Raja Govindasamy has been unanimously elected as Rotary District Governor for RI District 3000 for 2024-25. According to a press release issued here on Friday, in Rotary future leaders are elected in advance as it helps them set goals and achieve them during their term in office. Prof. Raja Govindasamy is currently Director of Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College and has served as Principal of Thiagarajar College. He was also national president of JCI India and has been with the Rotary for well over two decades. RI District 3000 comprises central districts of Tamil Nadu.