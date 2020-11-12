Rotary Clubs donate bio-toilets, masks to TNSTC staff

Seven Rotary Clubs in the city donated nine bio-toilets and 3,000 N 75 face masks for use by employees of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC).

The clubs signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TNSTC officials at a function held at transport corporation office, in which Managing Director M.A. Murugesan and Rotarians participated.

In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotary Clubs proposed to support the initiatives of the TNSTC in maintaining safety. The bio-toilets would be installed at TNSTC depots in the city. “We are prepared to give more bio-toilets to the corporation,” club members said.

For the bus crew, face masks would be highly useful, they added.

Rotary Clubs of Madurai, Madurai North, Madurai Heritage, Madurai South, Madurai East, Madurai West and Madurai Elite contributed to the project, said R. Subramani, district secretary (special projects), who was the chief guest.

In his felicitation address, senior Rotarian Raja Govindasamy said the objective of the initiative was to create awareness of the need to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and the TNSTC was the best platform as it transported a large number of people.

Mr. Murugesan said they would soon identify spots to install the bio-toilets.