Rotary Club to build new toilet block for school in Sholavandan

Updated - June 21, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 08:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Rotary Club of Madurai Star performed bhoomi puja for construction of a new toilet block at a cost of ₹14 lakh at Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sholavandan.

According to a press release, the Club planned to spruce up the campus under Rotary 3000 District project after they learnt about the inadequate toilet facilities there. The construction would be completed within three months, said auditor Sethumadhava. Club president Sandeep, secretary Vasudevan, treasurer Kanniappan and Headmaster and teachers attended the ceremony.

