Rotary Club-raised Miyawaki forest with 50,000 trees inaugurated in Madurai

Rotary ‘Supreme’ Miyawaki Project at Kappalur Industrial Estate near here was inaugurated on Thursday.

Hari K. Thiagarajan, executive director, Thiagarajar Mills and Anandthajothi Rajkumar, Rotary District Governor, who inaugurated the forest, toured around Miyawaki forest. Ms. Rajkumar appreciated the efforts of the Rotarians and urged them to continue to take up such projects across the State to protect the environment.

Shashi Fomra, project chairman, said the forest had around 50,000 trees which were planted in two phases between August 2020 and April 2021. “The forest was created on an area of 4.75 acre at a cost of around ₹30 lakh,” he added.

Miyawaki is a Japanese concept to create a dense forest, preferably within urban localities, to combat loss of biodiversity spots for animals and birds and environmental degradation.

“The area has transformed into a dense and lush forest in which most trees have grown beyond 15 feet. In another six months, the forest will become self-sustainable and will need no maintenance,” said Mr. Fomra.

The forest had as many as 70 varieties of indigenous trees like ‘vembu’, ‘pungai’, banyan, ‘ilupa’ and ‘vagai’, fruit-bearing trees like mango, pomegranate, guava and gooseberry, flowering plants like ‘shenbagam’, ‘magilam’, ‘mandharai’ and ‘poovarasu’. He said the forest had already attracted reptiles, birds, insects.

Various Rotary Clubs in the city, including RC Madurai East, Downtown, Midtown, Tirumangalam, Malligai, Metro Heritage, Innovators and Inner Wheel Club of Madurai City, have contributed to planting of trees.