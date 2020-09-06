Rotary Club hosts webinar on leadership

Madurai

06 September 2020 18:21 IST

Discussions regarding goal setting, understanding of livelihood creation and perspectives on growth were discussed at a webinar hosted by Rotary Club of Madurai Blossom for students of Wakf Board College, here on Sunday.

The aim of the webinar was to ensure better awareness among students about themselves and their capabilities as well as preparation for the future. The programme saw professionals including educator Raja Govindasamy, Chennai-based entrepreneur Deepa Aathreya, and actor Arvind Kathare addressing the students.

Advertising

Advertising

“Students were taught how to augment their leadership skills, put it to good use and communicate,” said former principal of Wakf Board College M. Abdul Kadir, who also spoke on the impact of COVID-19. Principal-in-charge of the college, A. Mohamed Aslam, asked the students to keep in mind the tips provided by the speakers and apply it in their lives.

A total of 90 students from the college took part in the programme conducted under the Rotary Youth Leadership Award project.

Rotary District Governor, A. L. Chokkalingam, president of Rotary Club of Madurai Blossom, Sri Lakshmi Bansridhar and several others addressed the students.